Sep. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

For the drive home in Danville: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

