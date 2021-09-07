Sep. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

This evening in Danville: Partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.