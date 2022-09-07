Sep. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

For the drive home in Danville: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by a few showers overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Danville area. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.