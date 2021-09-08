This evening's outlook for Danville: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's temperature in Danville will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Sep. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
