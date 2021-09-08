Sep. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

This evening's outlook for Danville: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's temperature in Danville will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.