This evening in Danville: Partly cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Danville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
