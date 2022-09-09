This evening in Danville: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Danville area. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 78% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
There has been some noise recently about winter forecasts from the people who put together one of the farmer’s almanacs.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.
