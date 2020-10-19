Webb is a man of principle

Dr. Cameron Webb is a person who puts his faith and values ahead of expediency. He is a man of principle and high ideals. He believes everyone deserves access to good health care without forcing anyone into a one-size-fits-all plan. As both a practicing and teaching physician he has seen firsthand the effects caused by delayed or non-access to doctors and prescription drugs.

But far from a single issue candidate, Dr. Webb, who has both his medical and legal degrees, offers practical solutions for the concerns of our largely rural district.

On jobs and the economy, Dr. Webb knows that in rural Virginia, we need to be connected to grow our economy. This is why he is pushing so strongly for the build out of our rural broadband infrastructure, while at the same time promoting and encouraging the entrepreneurship that this will make possible. This can, and will create huge numbers of good paying jobs for our citizens and help create an economy that works for all of us.