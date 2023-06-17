Tags
It happened on U.S. 29 near the intersection of Va. 649.
Gaming activity at the casino brought in $715,521 in tax revenue for the city.
Police believe the shooting happened in the area of Washington and First streets.
Move makes production a top priority, putting the Ringgold facility center stage.
The city of Danville has been approved for $79 million in state funding for road improvement projects over the coming decade.
