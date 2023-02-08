Westover Christian Academy's varsity boys basketball team captured its second consecutive win, outlasting Faith Roanoke 74-64 on Tuesday night

The boys took to the road Tuesday to face the Crusaders. Westover came out with three seniors torching the nets for the Bulldogs: Isaac Von Eime, Josh Lewis had nine and Aaron Salmon had eight points. Westover held a 26-17 lead after the first quarter.

Westover would stretch the lead to 11 in the second quarter trying to pull away from Faith, however Faith was red hot from the outside, hitting 10 three-point shots on the night, keeping them in the game.

WCA led 42-31 at the break.

Westover exploded in the third quarter, scoring 20 points. Faith didn't hit any threes in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs roared ahead 62-45 to start the fourth, and WCA went up by 20 with six minutes left. The young Crusaders team gave one last run at the veteran Bulldog squad with four different players hitting a 3-pointer and cutting the Bulldog lead down to 10 points with under two to go. WCA missed four free throws in the quarter helping the Crusaders stay in it.

The savvy ball handling of the Bulldogs would hold off the Faith Crusaders, 74-64.

Isaac Von Eime had a huge game scoring a game-high 27 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Josh Lewis had 26 points, including a monster dunk and a career-high three 3-pointers and dished out three assists. Aaron Salmon hit three 3s in route to a 13-point night. Tyler Hughes had five points, five rebounds, two assists and three steals.

Keely Bettendorf had four steals and three rebounds, and Alex Boaz hit a three-pointer in the second quarter.

WCA had 13 steals, 14 deflections and 20 rebounds.

WCA improves to 14-8 and faces Roanoke Valley Christian School at 6 p.m. Friday for senior night.