Westover Christian Academy falls to Christian Heritage

Faltering late, Westover Christian Academy varsity baseball's win streak was snapped Tuesday night by Christian Heritage's 6-5 victory.

Westover traveled to Christian Heritage for the final regular season game

The Bulldogs out hit the Knights, but could never put the game away leaving multiple runners on base each inning.

Christian Heritage scored five runs over the last three innings including a bases loaded infield single to defeat Westover. Westover was led by Noah Burton with three hits including a single, double and triple. He scored three runs while driving in one run.

Matt Millner contributed three hits and Aaron Salmon drove in two runs on one hit.

Isaac Von Eime had one hit, one RBI and one run scored. Neil Talbott had one hit and one RBI to go along with Chris Massingale's one hit and one run scored.

Blake Barber pitched five innings allowing five runs on three hits and five walks. Barber struck out seven batters on the evening. Neil Talbott pitched the final two innings allowing one run on one hit and three walks in addition to two strikeouts.

Westover now waits to find out their opponent for the upcoming Virginia Association of Christian Athletics state tournament scheduled to begin Monday.