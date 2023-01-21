Westover completes season sweep of Timberlake with 67-37 victory

Westover Christian Academy's varsity boys basketball team completed a season sweep of Timberlake on homecoming night with a 67-37 victory.

WCA jumped out to an early 15-7 lead behind Josh Lewis and Aaron Salmon. Lewis, back from missing a game due to ankle injury, scored seven points in the frame and Salmon hit two of two 3-point shots.

The Bulldogs never looked back. In the second quarter, they extended things even further with a 22-7 lead behind Tyler Hughes, a senior, who had a career-high 11 of 18 points in the quarter.

Hughes knocked down two big threes. Salmon finished the night with 11 points.

WCA won the third quarter 20-7 stretching the lead to 57-28. Several players scored in the fourth quarter including Isaac Von Eime, who had two of his eight points and four assists, Brayden Bortz and Gabe Waddell and Caleb Hill added two to clean up the end of the game.

Lewis finished the night with 24 points.

WCA improves to 10-5 for the season and finished undefeated in the Virginia Association of Christian Athletics' Southeast District. Westover will travel to New Covenant on Tuesday night.