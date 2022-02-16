Westover girls capture 43-26 quarterfinal win

The Ospreys scored the first two baskets of the game to go up 4-0. With some tight defense, Westover caused several turnovers for the Ospreys and ended the quarter up 9-4. Scoring only six points in the second quarter, the bulldogs held onto a 15-8 lead going into halftime. The Ospreys fought back in the third quarter to cut the lead to five at the top of the fourth, but the Bulldogs went on a scoring run with some key steals and rebounds and hitting some timely free throws to win 43-26.