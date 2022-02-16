Westover girls capture 43-26 quarterfinal win

The Westover Christian Academy's varsity girls basketball team won the Virginia Association of Christian Athletics quarterfinal game against Smith Mountain Lake 43-26 on Tuesday night.
The Ospreys scored the first two baskets of the game to go up 4-0. With some tight defense, Westover caused several turnovers for the Ospreys and ended the quarter up 9-4. Scoring only six points in the second quarter, the bulldogs held onto a 15-8 lead going into halftime. The Ospreys fought back in the third quarter to cut the lead to five at the top of the fourth, but the Bulldogs went on a scoring run with some key steals and rebounds and hitting some timely free throws to win 43-26.
Hannah Motley not only led the team in scoring with 12 points, but also excelled at defense. She had six steals, five deflections and three blocks.
Lauren White and Emily Evans both had 10 points a piece.
Lanie Crumpton had seven points, eight rebounds and six steals. Brooke Barrington and Addy Nelson both added two points.
The Bulldogs play in the semifinal game against the Temple Crusaders at 3 p.m. Friday at home.