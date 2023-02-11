Westover Christian Academy's varsity girls basketball team captured a 73-60 win over No. 1 Virginia Association of Christian Athletics ranked Roanoke Valley Christian School.

In the last regular season game and on senior night, all five senior girls were starters.

Roanoke Valley hit two 3-pointers right from the tip-off. The first quarter ended with the Bulldogs up by one point.

The Bulldogs had a stellar second quarter scoring 22 points and going into halftime with an eight0point lead.

The Roanoke Eagles attempted to come back and cut the lead to eight, but the Bulldogs held onto the lead and win the game 73-60 with all five seniors scoring. That marked the highest-scoring girls game in at least 15 years

Senior Lauren White had a career high 24 points and seven rebounds. Sophomore Emily Evans had 20 points and 15 rebounds, and Senior Lanie Crumpton had a career-high 13 points and seven steals.

Senior Hannah Motley had nine points and three rebounds. Brooke Barrington had four points, senior Madison Hodges hit two free throws and senior Erin Saunders made one free throw.

Addy Nelson and Chloe’ Smith played strong defense against the center for Roanoke Valley.

Westover begins tournament play with a home game Friday against Faith Christian Roanoke.