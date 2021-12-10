Westover suffers loss for first time this season

For the first time this season, the Westover Christian Academy's boys basketball team fell 60-32 to Roanoke's North Cross School on Thursday evening.

The Bulldogs stayed in the game early and trailed by five at the end of the first quarter. Northcross received a technical in the second quarter and Westover missed an opportunity by missing four straight free throws.

North Cross then stretched the lead to 10 points. In the third quarter, North Cross went on a 22-to-4 run, effectively puting the Bulldogs away.

Noah Burton came back from injury Thursday and had eight points for WCA. Josh Lewis had 11, Aaron Salmon had 8 and Isaac Von Eime had 4. Neal Talbott added one free-throw.

WCA is now 4-1 overall. 1-0 in VACA and 2-1 in VISSA. Westover was set to play at 6 p.m. Friday at Christian Heritage.