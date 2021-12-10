 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Westover suffers loss for first time this season
0 Comments

Westover suffers loss for first time this season

  • 0

For the first time this season, the Westover Christian Academy's boys basketball team fell 60-32 to Roanoke's North Cross School on Thursday evening.

The Bulldogs stayed in the game early and trailed by five at the end of the first quarter. Northcross received a technical in the second quarter and Westover missed an opportunity by missing four straight free throws.

North Cross then stretched the lead to 10 points. In the third quarter, North Cross went on a 22-to-4 run, effectively puting the Bulldogs away.

Noah Burton came back from injury Thursday and had eight points for WCA. Josh Lewis had 11, Aaron Salmon had 8 and Isaac Von Eime had 4. Neal Talbott added one free-throw.

WCA is now 4-1 overall. 1-0 in VACA and 2-1 in VISSA. Westover was set to play at 6 p.m. Friday at Christian Heritage.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert