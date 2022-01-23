When will virus reach peak? That's still up in the air. When it happens, it means we're only halfway through the infections.

Rural areas are likely to see surges of the record-breaking omicron wave even after statewide cases peak, the University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute reported Friday.

The peak — a moving target compounded by underreported infections — may come in a few weeks, researchers said, also cautioning that moment would mean half of the surge's infections were still to come.

"Omicron is causing an unprecedented number of cases and placing severe strain on Virginia’s hospitals, doctors, and nurses," UVa officials wrote in Friday's report.

Throughout the pandemic, the university has worked with the Virginia Department of Health to provide models that forecast possibilities for the pandemic. Quick to caution these models are certainly not crystal balls into the future, they are used to show what could happen in certain situations.

The scenarios closely mirror weather forecasting. For example, a week ago computer runs were forecasting a massive snowstorm for Southside Virginia. In the end, Danville received a dusting overnight Friday. As data changed, the models shifted.

The growth of confirmed cases is starting to slow in some states and regions of Virginia, marking the same pattern other counties have witnessed with the variant. However, many unseen variables are making it hard to determine when the peak may come.

The largest roadblock is getting a handle on asymptomatic spread.

"Usually, people with symptoms of a disease will avoid spreading it or isolate completely," experts wrote in the report. In the case of COVID-19, some people may show no signs at all, yet are able to spread the illness to others.

That's why medical experts at the federal and state level urge universal mask wearing for indoor public spaces, in addition to protection with vaccines and booster doses.

"Vaccination remains a critical tool to prevent and counter the pandemic," Brookie Crawford, a spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Health, told the Register & Bee on Friday. "It is also important to continue to practice the three Ws — wash your hands, wear a mask and watch your distance."

It's nearly impossible to get the true picture of how many people are becoming infected with the omicron variant, now the dominant strain. Asymptomatic spread is one reason, since people who have no symptoms would have no reason to get tested.

Even those who are sick and want to get tested are finding it difficult with constrained supplies. Access is limited further in rural regions and other underserved communities, the report states.

Also, at-home test results generally never make it to official COVID-19 databases, tossing another unknown variable into the mix.

Not having all of the data throws model projections for a loop and makes it difficult to show when the peak may happen.

"Models need some understanding of the number of people spreading the disease as well as the number of people who may have some protection from natural infection," researchers said. "If the case ascertainment rate was stable it may not have much impact on model results."

Even with the unknowns, UVa models believe the peak will happen Jan. 30, a week later than previously expected. Locally, that could mean about 3,586 weekly infections at the surge's high point, models show.

Last week, there were nearly 1,400 cases reported in Danville and Pittsylvania County.

"Regardless of when exactly the peak occurs, it is important to remember that case levels will remain high for several weeks afterwards," researchers said. "Even if the Omicron surge declines as quickly as it rose, half of Omicron cases will occur after the peak."

UVa experts also noted the variant doesn't appear everywhere at once and the rural parts of Virginia "are likely to experience surges later than urban areas."

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.