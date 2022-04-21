Wildcats dominate in 27-1 rout of William Campbell

Dan River junior Grayson Snead smacked a pair of first-inning home runs and drove in five runs, senior Emily McVay homered and recorded five RBIs and the Wildcats piled on 12 runs in the first inning to score a 27-1 rout of William Campbell in Dogwood District action Wednesday evening.

Snead smacked a solo shot and a three-run home run in the first to pace Dan River with four RBIs in the Wildcats’ 12-run, opening frame. Senior Rebekah Stowe drove in three runs and stole home while freshman McKenzie McVay smacked a two-run triple in the inning as well. Sophomore Olivia Morris drove in a run as well. The ‘Cats led 12-0 after the first.

Dan River (6-2, 2-2 Dogwood) picked up where it left off in the second, scoring four runs to take a 16-0 cushion. After sophomore Ashlyn Chappell and Stowe reached on two-out errors and senior Katie Moser worked a walk, Emily McVay stepped up and smacked a grand slam to center field.

The Wildcats added nine runs in the third to make it 25-0. Moser had a two-run triple while junior Emma Williams drilled a two-run single. Freshman Lila DeMott recorded a pair of RBI singles while Emily McVay added an RBI double, Morris drilled a run-scoring single and Stowe brought in a run with a sacrifice fly.

Freshman Zoey Hannah drove in the Generals’ lone run on a ground out to short in the top of the fourth.

Moser scored on a passed ball in the fourth and Snead drove in the final run of the contest on a double to left in the same frame.

Snead and Emily McVay paced the ‘Cats with five RBIs while recording three hits apiece as well. Stowe drove in four runs for Dan River while Moser, McKenzie McVay, Williams, DeMott and Morris drove in a pair of runs for the Wildcats.

DeMott got the win in the circle, scattering four hits and a run while striking out five in four innings pitched.

Dan River was set to return to action Thursday when it takes the road for a Dogwood matchup against Altavista at 5:30 p.m.