Will America be better off with Joe Biden as president? This is what we need to carefully consider before voting. Frankly, I have only heard Mr. Biden, Ms. Harris and the liberal Democrats constantly criticizing President Trump at every turn. They have divulged precious little of their agenda for how they will “fix” things.

Recently, however, Mr. Biden has given us a glimmer. At a campaign rally on Feb. 28, Mr. Biden said, “If you elect me your taxes are gonna be raised, not cut.” In fact, analysts say Biden tax increases would raise $4 trillion (Politico, March 5, 2020). Analysts also say he cannot possibly raise $4 trillion by only taxing the 1% of Americans who earn greater than $400,000 a year as he claims. So, you guessed it, seniors, small businesses and middle class families will pay higher taxes. Biden’s tax increase will be the biggest in history, if we elect him. Then on March 15 at a CNN debate, Mr. Biden said he would give “citizenship to 11 million undocumented folks.” This would let these 11 million undocumented folks compete for American jobs. They also would be eligible for free health care, Social Security and Medicare.