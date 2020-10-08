Biden better than Trump?
Will America be better off with Joe Biden as president? This is what we need to carefully consider before voting. Frankly, I have only heard Mr. Biden, Ms. Harris and the liberal Democrats constantly criticizing President Trump at every turn. They have divulged precious little of their agenda for how they will “fix” things.
Recently, however, Mr. Biden has given us a glimmer. At a campaign rally on Feb. 28, Mr. Biden said, “If you elect me your taxes are gonna be raised, not cut.” In fact, analysts say Biden tax increases would raise $4 trillion (Politico, March 5, 2020). Analysts also say he cannot possibly raise $4 trillion by only taxing the 1% of Americans who earn greater than $400,000 a year as he claims. So, you guessed it, seniors, small businesses and middle class families will pay higher taxes. Biden’s tax increase will be the biggest in history, if we elect him. Then on March 15 at a CNN debate, Mr. Biden said he would give “citizenship to 11 million undocumented folks.” This would let these 11 million undocumented folks compete for American jobs. They also would be eligible for free health care, Social Security and Medicare.
I paid into Social Security for 46 years and I’m not guaranteed to receive the benefit I’m due. Mr. Biden has now hitched his wagon to Bernie Sanders’ and AOC’s Green New Deal. At a campaign event in New Hampshire on Sept. 6, 2019, Mr. Biden said, “I guarantee you, we’re going to end fossil fuel.” This would destroy millions of energy jobs across the country.
Despite the U.S. being the leading nation worldwide in decreasing carbon emissions. In fact, just within the last several weeks, Mr. Biden, flip-flopped on this issue. First, he announced, “Absolutely, I will ban fracking.” Then when he went to Pennsylvania last week for a campaign rally he said, “No, I won’t ban fracking.” It just happens to be Pennsylvania is a swing state and a large part of their economy is from fracking and coal production.
Which of these statements are we to believe? Personally, I don’t feel optimistic about Mr. Biden’s glimmer.
PHYLLIS J. HERNDON
Blairs
