Winter Farmers’ Market returns Saturday

The seventh season of the Winter Farmers’ Market will get underway on Saturday in Danville with vendors offering produce, baked goods, meats, eggs and crafts.

Located in the Community Market building at 629 Craghead St., the Winter Farmers’ Market will be open each Saturday through March from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. All dates are weather permitting.

Due to Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services regulations, only service animals will be allowed into the building during market hours.

A Facebook page — the Danville, VA Farmers' Market Group — allows vendors to post information about the produce and products they will be bringing to the market and when they will be at the market.

The winter market began at the request of vendors with year-round offerings. Those offerings included seasonal produce from vendors with greenhouses. The market proved to be a success, with both good vendor participation and customer traffic.

The spring and summer farmers’ market operates every Saturday from May through October. In July and August, the market also is open on Wednesday afternoons.