With fate of skilled games tied up in court battle, Danville council sends permit request back to planners

It’s back to the drawing board for a proposed skilled gaming facility on Riverside Drive.

Danville City Council voted 8-1 to remand a request for a special use permit back to the Danville Planning Commission during council’s meeting Tuesday night.

The vote came after an initial motion to approve the request that was followed by a substitute motion to postpone the vote, which failed by a 5-4 vote. The proposal to remand the matter was the third vote.

The original motion to approve the permit died because council never voted on it.

City officials are unsure how to handle the special use permit request because even though skilled games are illegal in the state, there is a court injunction against enforcing the ban.

Councilman Lee Vogler voted against tossing it back to the commission because there are already establishments with skilled games operating in the city.

"If some are doing something and we tell somebody else they can't do something, it becomes problematic," Vogler said, pointing out that a casino will be coming to Danville in about a year.

Brad Skidmore and Bill Powell applied for a special use permit for a skilled gaming facility.

They plan to renovate Robert Woodall's former Mitsubishi building into a skilled gaming arcade at 4764 Riverside Drive.

Their plans include 50-60 skilled game machines at the location that would be open from 9 a.m. to midnight, seven days a week. The facility would have 10 employees, including a licensed and bonded security guard on the premises.

By a 5-1 vote, the planning commission recommended approval at its February meeting.

There is a vacancy on the commission after member Art Craft resigned.

Ryan Gatewood, with LE&D Professionals, PC, spoke to council on behalf of the applicants during a public hearing on the matter.

"We've been working with the planning commission to get this through the planning commission process," Gatewood said.

The planning commission's recommendations, however, differ from those of the planning director.

"The planning commission, at the request of the applicant, recommended an increased number of machines available based on building occupancy, increased hours, and competitive play machines," Planning Director Doug Plachcinski wrote in a letter to council.

Plachcinski wants the planning commission to reconsider special use permit conditions that are consistent with the planning director's original recommendations for capacity, operating hours and commercial recreation machine types.

"These conditions are important because the current standing of skill games in the Commonwealth does not allow state and local oversight or taxation, thereby offering the city no opportunity to offset any of the impacts these adult-oriented uses place on public safety and services," he wrote in a letter to council.

Complicating matters is a court injunction against enforcement of the ban until the outcome of a court case in Greensville County determines the legality of the games. The case will be heard in May.

Also, the applicants have suggested they already currently operate skilled game establishments in the city without a required special use permit, Plachcinski pointed out in the letter.

Powell told council the proposed establishment would have security.

"This is going to be a safe place for family members to gather," Powell told council, adding that no one under 18 would be allowed.

Vice Mayor Gary Miller suggested it would be better to wait until the legality of the games are determined before allowing the project.

"I'm not sure I see the point of approving this right now until they're adjudicated as legal or not legal," Miller said.

Mayor Alonzo Jones bluntly asked Powell, "If the state says no, what's your plan?"

"Then we're out of business," Powell replied.

Powell added, however, "We feel the state is going to do something in order to regulate gaming in the state of Virginia."

Council’s vote following lengthy discussion Tuesday night came after two previous motions, with the original motion to approve the skilled games project dying following a substitute motion to postpone the item which was rejected by a 5-4 vote — and then council’s vote to remand the matter to the commission.

During discussion, Vogler pointed out that "these machines are at almost every five-and-dime in the city" and have been "temporarily decriminalized."

"Is it fair to tell one person, 'You can't have it,' but yet they're already in abundance in other places?' Vogler said.

Councilman James Buckner asked City Attorney Clarke Whitfield if council can grant a special use permit during the injunction.

The court in Greensville County ruled that police cannot go in and enforce the ban, Whitfield said. However, the court's decision said nothing about zoning ordinance violations, so the city is free to enforce them if the operators do not have special-use permits, he added.

Current skilled game operators without the permits are doing so illegally and and are violating the city's zoning ordinance, Whitfield said. They can be penalized by the city for the violations in general, but the penalties would have nothing to do with the fact that they involve skilled games, he added.

Vogler made a motion to approve the special use permit, but Councilman Sherman Saunders expressed uncertainty about the issue.

"Our city is definitely a business friendly city," Saunders said. "This sounds like a mixed bag to me."

About two years ago, council turned down several special use permit requests for skilled games. Three were approved by the city's Board of Zoning Appeals, Whitfield said.

Skilled games were made legal statewide for a year during the pandemic, but were banned starting last July, Whitfield pointed out.

Miller made a substitute motion to table the special use permit request until the court's decision in May, but it failed by a 5-4 vote. Councilmen Madison Whittle, Bryant Hood, Larry Campbell and Buckner and Vogler voted no. Saunders, Miller, Jones and Barry Mayo voted in favor.

After further discussion, Buckner made a motion to remand the item back to the planning commission, which passed by an 8-1 vote.

Referring to the long, complex discussion and the three motions being made on the topic, Vogler quipped, "Folks are really getting to see how sausage is getting made tonight."

