With new head coach, Chatham Cavaliers to turn the page

This season will mark the start of a new era in Chatham football.

During the offseason, former Cavaliers head coach Jack Turner stepped down after two years as head coach, taking a coaching position at Ferrum College back in March. With the spot open, current head coach Joe Fielder stepped into that role.

Through summer and camp, Fielder said that he is pleased with the progression of his team, both physically and mentally.

“I’m confident. These guys are getting better every day, which is our goal at this point, but we are far from perfect by any means,” Fielder said. “We got two new systems in, and that’s complete opposite to what they ran with the last two head coaches. They are learning every day, and we are installing more in every day and I’m excited about our progress at this point.”

Last season, the Cavaliers went 4-6 with wins against Prince Edward County, Tunstall, Nelson County and Altavista.

Like every new coach, each will have a motto or philosophy when taking the reins of a new team. And for Fielder, it’s about working with his players into different areas.

“I think the biggest thing as a coach, is that you got to know your players and know where you’re going,” Fielder said. “Every coach can have an ideal system, but it doesn’t matter if you don’t have the kids to run it. Some schools can run multiple things, and I think Chatham is one of those places that can. But I think we have guys that can fit our system. We are more spread this year. Defensively, we are going to be more 3-4 [defense scheme] and I think these guys can fit that system well.”

New quarterback

Chatham will have a new quarterback under center this fall. Junior Zander Cornell will be in place at the QB spot. Cornell, who also plays baseball for the Cavaliers, came into camp later in the year due to his baseball obligations. But none the less, he has caught up to Fielders expectations.

“He has done a great job. He played baseball, so he came in late in the summer and he was kind of behind as far as that goes. But his progression has been amazing, fast paced and his decision making was great from day one; that’s the main thing for a quarterback. There are some things we are working on and we are working on some things now, but him knowing where to put the ball is has been easy enough for him and that’s been great for us.”

Offensively, Chatham will have Kendall Sanders at wide receiver and Dermont Kyle at the running back slot. Vic Harris is expected to see playing time at multiple positions.

Moving the ball

But when looking at the Cavaliers offense, Fielder said that he has different options when it comes moving the ball, which is a good problem to have.

“The good thing is, we are going to try to spread it out a little more. Zander is going to have his time throwing and running the ball. You got guys like Kendall [Sanders], Dermont [Kyle], and Jaden [Breedlove] from last year and Vic Harris. We got so many guys that we can give the ball to that can fit in different spots, and that’s been great. Sometimes, you got guys who can do one thing, but these guys can plat slot, wideout, or running back. We’ve been moving those guys around in different packages, so you’ll see some different things in that.”

Returning on defense is senior linebacker Tyler Hoffman will be a cornerstone piece in the Cavs’ defense. Hoffman recorded 143 tackles while collecting four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and an interception.

“As a defensive guy, I know how important that is. If you mess up on defense, you’re giving up points. And if you do that enough, it’s going to be a blowout and you don’t want that,” Fielder said. “Our goal is to be physical. We are playing in a tough district [Dogwood]. So, if we are physical, and we can pound on some guys for a while, we can hopefully pull out in the fourth quarter to win.”

Looking at Chatham’s schedule, they will play their first three games of the year against non-region opponents, before playing the last six of seven games against teams in the Dogwood District.

“Its going to get tougher and tougher,” Fielder said of their 2022 schedule. “You can’t take a week off in the Dogwood. It’s a very balanced district,” Fielder said. “Obviously, Appomattox has been good and above everybody else, but those other teams are not slouches and you got to be ready to play.”