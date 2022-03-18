With skill games rapidly appearing in Pittsylvania County, officials send warnings to operators

Pittsylvania County authorities are warning local skill game operators they are running afoul of a somewhat confusing Virginia law.

Over the last few months, the machines have rapidly appeared at stores and game rooms throughout the county, officials acknowledged in a Friday news release.

Since the county doesn't require business licenses, officials aren't sure how many machines may be in operation, and spokesman Caleb Ayers didn't immediately know how many warning letters had been sent out as of Friday morning.

"Each building inspector has a stack of these letters that they are distributing in-person as needed," Ayers wrote in an email response to Register & Bee questions. "Other known locations have been notified via mail."

There are only 16 convenience stores currently able to operate the games legally. That's because those establishments are registered with the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority and are protected under a temporary injunction barring an enforcement on the skilled gaming ban.

The injunction went in place late last year after former NASCAR driver Hermie Sadler filed a lawsuit challenging Virginia's ban on the machines that became illegal on June 30.

The first point of contention comes with the games falling into what lawmakers called a grey area. Machine operators argue the games are all about skill and not chance, thus skirting regulations surrounding gambling.

It was during the 2020 General Assembly — when COVID-19 caused worries for government revenues — that Virginia lawmakers granted a exemption to allow only certain skill games to operate from July 1, 2020, until June 30, 2021.

Most of these machines were located in gas stations and truck stops, an opinion letter from Pittsylvania County Commonwealth’s Attorney Bryan Haskins explains.

In 2020, each machine allowed to operate was required to be registered and regulated by the Virginia ABC. A tax of $1,200 per month was imposed on a limited number of machines as a way to generate tax revenue for the COVID-19 relief fund, Haskin's letter stated.

Anything outside of those limited guidelines was still illegal. Since lawmakers allowed the the exemption to expire last June, all skill games in the state were outlawed until a judge paused the ban enforcement until a May trial determines the ultimate fate.

Since an unknown number of games have popped up, Pittsylvania County officials are giving operators 15 days to shut down the operations or face civil and criminal charges.

The felony count can carry a punishment of jail time and up to a $25,000 fine in addition to a potential civil penalty of up to $25,000 for each gambling device.

Also, since the games are considered illegal gambling, users of the machine could face a misdemeanor charge, the county reported.

Aside from the legal hurdles, the county requires businesses have a special use permit to operate the machines, except for the 16 stores included in the state exemption. The permitting process takes about four months, Ayers said.

"The application would first go to Community Development staff for review," he explained. "Then, with a recommendation from County staff, the application would go before the Planning Commission for a recommendation."

The final decision is up to the Board of Zoning Appeals.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.