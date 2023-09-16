The United Way of Danville-Pittsylvania County officially launched its 2023 campaign Wednesday evening with a kick-off event featuring music, food, prizes and success stories from its funding.

The United Way divvies up donation dollars among 15 supported nonprofit agencies in Danville and Pittsylvania County. When making a donation — like a payroll deduction designed to be as painless as possible — money is spread among different sectors like disaster relief, after-school programs and help for the homeless.

The campaign — which goes through December — serves as the yearly drive for employers to get workers to buy into the United Way model of serving the community.

Last year they raised $450,000.

“It really launches the giving for the year,” Cathy Gore, the president and CEO of the local United Way, told the Register & Bee at Wednesday’s event hosted at 2 Witches Winery and Brewery.

This year’s theme is “United in Purpose,” which centers on how the nonprofit organization impacts the community.

Lee Smallwood, the chair of the United Way Board of Directors, got involved with the agency about six years ago.

“Certainly a desire to help the community and the ability to affect many organizations at once” is what drew him to United Way, he said.

In his role as chair, he’s responsible for the various committees and ensures that Gore has all of the assistance she needs.

“Just the stories of all of the people that we touch are great,” Smallwood explained when asked what has brought him the most joy from working with the United Way. “Hearing specifically how we are able to touch people, be it children in the tutorial program or the families that get the houses in Habitat for Humanity,” is the best part, he said.

In the coming weeks, Gore — in super campaign mode — will visit numerous companies in the region to promote the services of the United Way and ask for donations from employees.

Megan Nipper, the United Way campaign manager for Danville Public Schools, explained to the newspaper how this happens on her end.

Since the system is large, Nipper oversees other campaign coordinators throughout Danville Public Schools. Generally each school or department — like transportation and maintenance — will have a coordinator.

Nipper will meet with those individual coordinators for a kick-off event with Gore to go over this year’s goal.

Last year, Danville Public Schools raised more than $16,000 and had more than 100 people who donated $75 or more.

This year the individual challenge is $100.

Each school will come up with incentives in the fundraising march.

“Those that reach their goal get a nice a little plaque or certificate,” Nipper said.

In addition to donating via credit card online, employees with the school system can give cash, check or elect to have payroll deductions.

When it was time to share success stories, that’s where Kenny Lewis stepped in.

Lewis heads the Danville Church & Community Tutorial Program, an nonprofit with a goal to enhance the education for youth in Danville and Pittsylvania County.

Last year — with funding help from the United Way — the program served 450 students from 32 sites.

Since the United Way is an outcome-based model, supported agencies have to keep track of how the money is being spent and chart progress. United Way money goes to specific programs and not things like overhead for a nonprofit.

For Lewis, the proof is in standardized testing.

Although as a whole, Danville students perform below the state average, the children in Lewis’ program soar well above that.

“Of our third graders who took the math SOL tests, we had 93% pass those SOL tests and we know the program does a really good job,” he told a crowd at the kick-off event Wednesday.

A total of 70% who took the reading SOL test passed those. Also, 83% of sixth graders in his program passed math and reading SOLs.

“We are so excited about that,” Lewis said.

To drive the point home even further, retired educator Portia Fitzgerald, with Shockoe Missionary Baptist Church, pointed to one student in particular.

Fitzgerald works with her church, a partner in Lewis’ tutoring efforts.

There was one second grade boy who was shy.

Very shy.

“He was not going to share or open up,” Fitzgerald, who taught in Pittsylvania County for 37 years, explained.

Then, the young child started coming to the program.

His shyness subsided.

“He simply loves it and he can’t wait to get there,” she said.

This student was struggling in math since it “just wasn’t his thing.”

But with help of the Danville Church & Community Tutorial Program, that changed.

“At the end of last year, he did OK on reading, but he really excelled in math and passed his SOLs,” Fitzgerald said. “He was just as happy as can be.”

Gore emphasized the kick-off event was possible only because of sponsors including Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., Caesars Virginia, Hitachi Energy and Mohawk Industries.

Entertainment was provided by Third Story Band and 2 Witches supplied the refreshments.

To learn more about the local United Way, visit unitedwaydpc.org.

