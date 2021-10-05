Woman injured in Danville house fire

A woman suffered burns during a kitchen fire at a Washington Street home in north Danville on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident, reported at just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, occurred as a result of cooking.

The victim had been cooking fish in grease and wrongly thought she had turned off the stove. When she saw the fire in the pot, she tried to pick it up and carry it the door, but was burned in the process, said Danville Assistant Fire Chief Richie Guill.

She was being treated at the scene and was expected to be OK, said acting battalion chief Ken Jones.

The victim suffered first- and second-degree burns and was expected to be taken to Sovah Health-Danville, Guill said.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire, which caused minor damage to the home. The victim was the only person in the house at the time of the incident, Guill said.

