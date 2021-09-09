Work stalls in search for time capsule

Historical records and imaging tests led state officials to the spot believed to be the original capsule's location in the cornerstone of the 40-foot (12-meter) tall granite pedestal.

A newspaper article from 1887 suggests the copper time capsule contains mostly memorabilia, including a U.S. silver dollar and a collection of Confederate buttons. But one line from that article has piqued the interest of historians. Listed among the artifacts is a "picture of Lincoln lying in his coffin."

It is unclear what kind of a picture it is, but the article says it was donated by "Miss Pattie Leake," who was a school principal from a prominent local family.

Harold Holzer, a historian and Lincoln scholar, told The Associated Press earlier this year he believes it's highly doubtful the picture is an actual photograph of Lincoln in his coffin because the only known photo of Lincoln in death was taken by photographer Jeremiah Gurney in City Hall in New York on April 24, 1865.

Holzer said it's more likely it could be a popular Currier & Ives lithographic print of Lincoln lying in state in New York or a sketch done by someone who may have witnessed Lincoln's body during a two-week tour the president's body was taken on before his burial in Springfield, Illinois.