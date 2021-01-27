Danville restaurant owner pleads guilty to food stamp, wire fraud

A Danville restaurant owner pleaded guilty Wednesday in Roanoke federal court to charges of defrauding the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — commonly known as SNAP — by exchanging cash for SNAP benefits, according to the Department of Justice.

Bobby Lee James, the owner of Seafood & More, pleaded pleaded guilty to a count of wire fraud and a count of food stamp fraud.

At sentencing, James, 69, could face up to 20 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $250,000, according to a news release.

“Societal safety net programs such as SNAP exist to provide vital resources for those in our communities in need, not to line the pockets of fraudsters,” acting United States Attorney Bubar said Wednesday. “When individuals defraud these programs, this United States Attorney’s Office, and our state and local partners, will hold them accountable.”

According to court documents, from October 2010 to July 2018, SNAP redemptions for Seafood & More exceeded the state average of all other seafood specialty class stores in Virginia by more than $2.46 million, the news release reported.