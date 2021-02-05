Owner of Danville home charged with arson after Wednesday fire

Lottie Thomas, the owner of a Danville home that burned Wednesday afternoon, has been charged with arson following an investigation by the Danville Fire Marshal’s Office.

The office announced its findings late Friday afternoon in a two-sentence news release.

The blaze at 114 Freeze Road in Danville occurred shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday, and it took about an hour for the responding Danville Fire Department crews to contain it. One of the owner’s three dogs died in the fire.

Thomas, 69, is being held in Danville City Jail.

The house was damaged heavily by fire, smoke, heat and water.

The fire left behind thick scorch marks around windows and door frames around the house. The carport, in particular, received heavy damage.

