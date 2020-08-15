Danville calendar for Saturday, Aug. 15

Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.
TODAY
Aug. 15
FREE YOGA ON THE LAWN: Free yoga on the lawn at Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History led by Firefly at 9 a.m. Classes are limited to 15, so please sign up early. To sign up or for more information, call the museum at (434) 793-5644 or email cb@danvillemuseum.org.
CARS & COFFEE: Old Dominion Classic Sports Car Club will host Cars & Coffee from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Crema & Vine, 1009 Main St. in Danville. For more information, call (434) 548-9862.
EAGLE RIDERS DEAN FARRIS MEMORIAL POKER RUN: The Eagle Riders Dean Farris Memorial Poker Run to help the Danville Cancer Association will begin at Thunder Road Harley Davidson with registration from 8 to 10 a.m. The ride starts at 10:15 a.m. and ends at the Fraternal Order of Eagles on U.S. 58 for lunch, door prizes, auction, 50/50 and more. For monetary donations, call (434) 251-0994 or (434) 251-2072 or mail to Dean Ride, 5731 South Boston Highway, Sutherlin, VA, 24594. All monies go to the Danville/Pittsylvania County Cancer Association.
MONDAY
Aug. 17
FORMS IN CLAY CLASSES: Forms in clay pottery classes at the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History will be held through Sept. 21 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Monday nights for six weeks. Cost is $95 for Museum members and $105 for non-members. Call Jonathan Scollo at (434) 792-5355 to register. Payment and registration required.
TUESDAY
Aug. 18
BLOOD DRIVE: SOVAH Blood Center will hold a blood drive at Santana’s Restaurant and Grill, 102 Tower Drive, from 4 to 7 p.m. Each donor will receive a choice of a T-shirt or umbrella and meal from Santana’s. All blood types are needed, especially type 0.
FRIDAY
Aug. 21
GOLF TOURNAMENT: God’s Storehouse will hold its annual golf tournament fundraiser at the Goodyear Golf Club with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. Rain date is Wednesday, Aug. 26. Lunch will be sponsored by Subway in Tightsqueeze. For more information, contact Karen Harris at info@godsstorehouse.org or (434) 793-3663.
SATURDAY
Aug. 22
FREE YOGA ON THE LAWN: Free at the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History led by Firefly. Classes are limited to 15. To sign up or for more information, call the museum at (434) 793-5644 or email cb@danvillemuseum.org.
BOOK SIGNING: Danville native Barry Koplen will host a book signing from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at The Vintage Boutique at 214 N. Union St. in Danville for his two newest books, “Lifesavers,” each with a different subtitle. The first is “Letters to Loves” and the second, “A Touch of Magic.”
