MARK YOUR CALENDAR: Upcoming Danville area events

Oct. 24

BARK-A-Q AT BANISTER BEND: With live music from Bearded Whiskey, an auction, and barbecue and drinks, this event will support the Pittsylvania Pet Center. All precautions to protect the guests from COVID-19, including a mask will be included with tickets. Hosted by Ben and Betty Davenport, at Banister Bend, 2620 Johnson Mill Road, Gretna from 7 to 10 p.m. for $75 which includes two drinks, ticket and one pound of barbecue. Tickets can be purchased at the Pittsylvania Pet Center or the Chatham Community Center.

PITTSYLVANIA PET CENTER BENEFIT SHOOT: The Pittsylvania County Pet Center will host a five-stand competition benefit shoot throughout the day. Squads starting one hour apart with social distancing requirements will be followed and masks provided. Shooters are required to bring their own guns, ear and eye protection. Event is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Event held Banister Bend, 2620 Johnson Mill Road, Gretna. Tickets are $50 which includes 50 targets. Sign up at the Pittsylvania Pet Center or Chatham Community Center.

MONDAY

Oct. 26