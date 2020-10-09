MARK YOUR CALENDAR: Upcoming Danville area events

SATURDAY

Oct. 17

HEELS TO HEAL FUNDRAISER: Heels to Heal Fundraiser for the Haven of the Dan River Region will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. at 2 Witches Winery & Brewery. DJ Larry Stamps will provide tunes. To participate, call (434) 250-8296.

THURSDAY

Oct. 22

GHOSTS AND GRAVESTONES: Ghosts and Gravestones, a one-hour tour of Grove Street Cemetery co-sponsored by Smokestack Theatre Company, will be held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 22-24. For more information, visit https://www.danvillemuseum.org/annual-events .

SATURDAY

Oct. 24

BARK-A-Q AT BANISTER BEND: With live music from Bearded Whiskey, an auction, and barbecue and drinks, this event will support the Pittsylvania Pet Center. All precautions to protect the guests from COVID-19, including a mask will be included with tickets. Hosted by Ben and Betty Davenport, at Banister Bend, 2620 Johnson Mill Road, Gretna from 7 to 10 p.m. for $75 which includes two drinks, ticket and one pound of barbecue. Tickets can be purchased at the Pittsylvania Pet Center or the Chatham Community Center.