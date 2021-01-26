Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.

TODAY

Jan. 26

FOOD GIVEAWAY: A food giveaway will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. by God’s Final Call and Warning Ministries of Chatham at Three Angel’s Message Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 541 Keen St., Danville. Those attending must wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

FRIDAY

Feb. 5

YOGA IN YOUR LIVING ROOM: Join a yoga instructor for a free 45-minute yoga class on Zoom. Reserve a spot by calling Danville Parks & Recreation at 434-799-5150. Class is from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Zoom link will be emailed 15 minutes before start of class.

SATURDAY

Feb. 6

BRUNSWICK STEW SALE: The American Legion Post 325, 135 American Legion Blvd., will hold a Brunswick stew sale for $6 per quart, ready at non. Call 836-5132 and leave name and number of quarts desired.