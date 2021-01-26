Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.
TODAY
Jan. 26
FOOD GIVEAWAY: A food giveaway will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. by God’s Final Call and Warning Ministries of Chatham at Three Angel’s Message Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 541 Keen St., Danville. Those attending must wear a face mask and practice social distancing.
FRIDAY
Feb. 5
YOGA IN YOUR LIVING ROOM: Join a yoga instructor for a free 45-minute yoga class on Zoom. Reserve a spot by calling Danville Parks & Recreation at 434-799-5150. Class is from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Zoom link will be emailed 15 minutes before start of class.
SATURDAY
Feb. 6
BRUNSWICK STEW SALE: The American Legion Post 325, 135 American Legion Blvd., will hold a Brunswick stew sale for $6 per quart, ready at non. Call 836-5132 and leave name and number of quarts desired.
BRUNSWICK STEW SALE: Sons of the American Legion Squadron 1097, 17 Fairfield Ave., will hold a drive-thru Brunswick stew sale with pick up time at 1 p.m. Cost is $7 per quart. To reserve stew, call the post after 1 p.m. at 434-793-7531.
MONDAY
Feb. 8
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD OF TRUSTEES TO MEET: The executive committee of the board of trustees will meet at 2 p.m. in the meeting room of the History Research Center & Library.
SATURDAY
Feb. 20
BRUNSWICK STEW SALE: Laurel Grove Fire & Rescue, 2081 Laurel Grove Road, Sutherlin, will have a Brunswick stew sale for $6 per quart. Pick up from 9 a.m. to noon. To pre-order, call 434-250-6809.
MONDAY
Feb. 22
INDUSTRIAL HEMP SUMMIT: A virtual Industrial Hemp Summit will be held Feb. 22-23 hosted by the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research in Danville. Registration is open now at www.industrialhempsummit.info. Cost of tickets are $50 through Feb. 19. For more information, contact 434-766-6605 or info@industrialhempsummit.info.