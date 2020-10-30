Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.
TODAY
Oct. 30
DRIVE-THRU TRICK OR TREAT: The Danville Police Department will hold a drive-thru trick or treat event from 5 to 8 p.m. at Anglers Park, 350 Northside Drive. Face coverings or masks are required.
SATURDAY
Oct. 31
DRIVE THRU TRICK OR TREAT: American Legion Post 325 at 135 American Legion Blvd., will have a drive-thru trick or treat from 5 to 7 p.m.
HAVEN YARD SALE: Haven of the Dan River Region yard sale will be held at Negril, 2601 North Main St., from 7 a.m. to noon. Vendor fee $20 (limited number) with a limit of two people at each table (mask required). To register or donate items, call 336-682-5994.
SUNDAY
Nov. 1
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY VIRTUAL FREEDOM FUND LUNCHEON: The Pittsylvania County Virtual Freedom Fund event will be held at 5 p.m. on WKBY Radio, 1080 am; also streaming on WKBY 1080.net at 5 p.m. The event also will launch on YouTube at 5 p.m. For more information, contact President Anita Royston at 916-475-7162 or Margie Richardson at 803-606-2771.
MONDAY
Nov. 2
DISABLED AMERICAN VETERANS CHAPTER 19 TO MEET: Disabled American Veterans Chapter 19 meets at 6:30 p.m. at American Legion Post 325 for regular monthly meeting.
SATURDAY
Nov. 7
SHRED OUT HUNGER: God's Storehouse and Commonwealth Document Management will host Shred Out Hunger in the Dan River Region from 9 a.m. to noon at God's Storehouse, 750 Memorial Drive. Remain in vehicles to drop off any documents and non-perishable canned goods, following social distancing procedures.
STEW SALE: American Legion Post 325 annual membership stew sale at the Post home, 135 American Legion Blvd., at cost of $6 per quart, ready at noon.
TUESDAY
Nov. 10
TEDXDANVILLE: TEDxDanville, part of the international TED Talk platform, will be presented at 6 p.m. at 319 Lynn St. To RSVP, tickets are available on EventBrite.com by searching for search for TEDxDanville. For more information, contact co-chair Justin Ferrell at justin@shopwhereto.com.
SATURDAY
Nov. 14
FREE HOT DOG LUNCH: Trinity United Methodist Church, 409 Arnett Blvd., will hold a free hot dog lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., rescheduled from Oct. 31. Food will be handed out in parking lot for take-out only.
BRUNSWICK STEW SALE: Laurel Grove Fire & Rescue will hold a Brunswick Stew sale ready for pick up from 9 a.m. to noon for $6 per quart, 2081 Laurel Grove Road, Sutherlin. For pre-orders, call 434-250-6809.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!