TODAY

Oct. 28

DRIVE THRU FALL FESTIVAL: Epic Health Partners, 157 Deer Run Road, will hold a drive-thru fall festival from 3 to 6 p.m. with free food, candy and mental health screenings.

SOUTHERN VIRGINIA GO REGION 3 COUNCIL TO MEET: The Southern Virginia GO Region 3 Council will meet at 1 p.m. virtually. Interested parties may access the 10 a.m. virtual Zoom meeting at https://zoom.us/j/3390115898?pwd=Wnl1azNuMjNkQURib0hFK2hDamFrUT09. The password is 920932. Phone access is available by dialing 929-205-6099; the meeting ID is 339 011 5898 and the password is 920932. A time for public comments will be included in the meeting. Written public comments may be sent prior to 8 a.m. Oct. 28 to bryan.david@virginia.edu.