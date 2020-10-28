Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.
TODAY
Oct. 28
DRIVE THRU FALL FESTIVAL: Epic Health Partners, 157 Deer Run Road, will hold a drive-thru fall festival from 3 to 6 p.m. with free food, candy and mental health screenings.
SOUTHERN VIRGINIA GO REGION 3 COUNCIL TO MEET: The Southern Virginia GO Region 3 Council will meet at 1 p.m. virtually. Interested parties may access the 10 a.m. virtual Zoom meeting at https://zoom.us/j/3390115898?pwd=Wnl1azNuMjNkQURib0hFK2hDamFrUT09. The password is 920932. Phone access is available by dialing 929-205-6099; the meeting ID is 339 011 5898 and the password is 920932. A time for public comments will be included in the meeting. Written public comments may be sent prior to 8 a.m. Oct. 28 to bryan.david@virginia.edu.
BOARD OF TRUSTEES TO MEET: The executive committee of the Board of Trustees of the Pittsylvania County Public Library will meet at 2 p.m. in the meeting room of the History Research Center & Library. Members of the committee are Alice Shelton, Janice Fitts and Phyllis Roach. If a member cannot attend, call the library at 434-432-3271 or emailLisa Tuite at lisa.tuite@peplib.org. The next full board meeting will be Monday, Nov. 9, at the History Research Center & Library.
THURSDAY
Oct. 29
BLOOD DRIVE: The Sovah Blood Donor Center will hold a blood drive at Cherrystone Veterinary Hospital, 14390 U.S. 29, Chatham, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Each donor will receive a choice of a T-shirt, umbrella or hat.
HAVEN DAY AT RIGHT CHOICE CAR WASH: Haven Day at Right Choice Car Wash, 2332 North Main St., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. A percentage of sales will be donated to Haven of the Dan River Region.
FRIDAY
Oct. 30
DRIVE-THRU TRICK OR TREAT: The Danville Police Department will hold a drive-thru trick or treat event from 5 to 8 p.m. at Anglers Park, 350 Northside Drive. Face coverings or masks are required.
SATURDAY
Oct. 31
HAVEN YARD SALE: Haven of the Dan River Region yard sale will be held at Negril, 2601 North Main St., from 7 a.m. to noon. Vendor fee $20 (limited number) with a limit of two people at each table (mask required). To register or donate items, call 336-682-5994.
FREE HOT DOG LUNCH & HALLOWEEN TREAT: Trinity United Methodist Church, 409 Arnett Blvd., will hold a free hot dog lunch and Halloween treat from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Food will be served outside for take out only.
MONDAY
Nov. 2
DISABLED AMERICAN VETERANS CHAPTER 19 TO MEET: Disabled American Veterans Chapter 19 meets at 6:30 p.m. at American Legion Post 325 for regular monthly meeting.
SATURDAY
Nov. 7
SHRED OUT HUNGER: God's Storehouse and Commonwealth Document Management will host Shred Out Hunger in the Dan River Region from 9 a.m. to noon at God's Storehouse, 750 Memorial Drive. Remain in vehicles to drop off any documents and non-perishable canned goods, following social distancing procedures.
STEW SALE: American Legion Post 325 annual membership stew sale at the Post home, 135 American Legion Blvd., at cost of $6 per quart, ready at noon.
TUESDAY
Nov. 10
TEDXDANVILLE: TEDxDanville, part of the international TED Talk platform, will be presented at 6 p.m. at 319 Lynn St. To RSVP, tickets are available on EventBrite.com by searching for search for TEDxDanville. For more information, contact co-chair Justin Ferrell at justin@shopwhereto.com.
SATURDAY
Nov. 14
BRUNSWICK STEW SALE: Laurel Grove Fire & Rescue will hold a Brunswick Stew sale ready for pick up from 9 a.m. to noon for $6 per quart, 2081 Laurel Grove Road, Sutherlin. For pre-orders, call (434) 250-6809.
