SATURDAY

Dec. 19

VETERANS FILING CLAIMS WITH THE VA: VFW Post 647, 275 VFW Drive, will have a service officer on site from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to assist beterans in filing claims. Veterans need to bring a copy of their DD-214. For more information, call John Walker at 336-598-2459.

ONGOING

MALE CANCER SURVIVORS: VCU Massey Cancer is looking for male colorectal and prostate cancer survivors from Danville, Pittsylvania County and the surrounding area. Eligible men will attend focus group sessions which will be held within the community. Focus group sessions will be audio recorded. Men will have the option to either use their own names or receive a pseudonym for the session. During the session, men will answer questions pertaining to their perception of the term survivorship and their barriers and aids to living as cancer survivors. Men will be compensated for participating in the focus group. For more information, call the Cancer Research and Resource in Danville at 434-791-5205.