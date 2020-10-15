PITTSYLVANIA PET CENTER BENEFIT SHOOT: The Pittsylvania County Pet Center will host a five-stand competition benefit shoot throughout the day. Squads starting one hour apart with social distancing requirements will be followed and masks provided. Shooters are required to bring their own guns, ear and eye protection. Event is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Event held Banister Bend, 2620 Johnson Mill Road, Gretna. Tickets are $50 which includes 50 targets. Sign up at the Pittsylvania Pet Center or Chatham Community Center.

MONDAY

Oct. 26

HAVEN BIRTHDAY BASH: Haven of the Dan River Region's Birthday Bash in honor of Detra Betts, executive director; Sheila Baynes, board chair; and Monica Anderson, board secretary, will be held at The Garage, 530 Craghead St., from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Outdoor event.

TUESDAY

Oct. 27

MEET AND GREET: Meet and greet Detra Betts, new executive director of Haven of the Dan River Region at Crema & Vine, 1009 West Main St., from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Oct. 28