TODAY

Nov. 2

DISABLED AMERICAN VETERANS CHAPTER 19 TO MEET: Disabled American Veterans Chapter 19 meets at 6:30 p.m. at American Legion Post 325 for regular monthly meeting.

SATURDAY

Nov. 7

SHRED OUT HUNGER: God’s Storehouse and Commonwealth Document Management will host Shred Out Hunger in the Dan River Region from 9 a.m. to noon at God’s Storehouse, 750 Memorial Drive. Remain in vehicles to drop off any documents and non-perishable canned goods, following social distancing procedures.

STEW SALE: American Legion Post 325 annual membership stew sale at the Post home, 135 American Legion Blvd., at cost of $6 per quart, ready at noon.

TUESDAY

Nov. 10