TODAY

Oct. 29

BLOOD DRIVE: The Sovah Blood Donor Center will hold a blood drive at Cherrystone Veterinary Hospital, 14390 U.S. 29, Chatham, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Each donor will receive a choice of a T-shirt, umbrella or hat.

HAVEN DAY AT RIGHT CHOICE CAR WASH: Haven Day at Right Choice Car Wash, 2332 North Main St., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. A percentage of sales will be donated to Haven of the Dan River Region.

FRIDAY

Oct. 30

DRIVE-THRU TRICK OR TREAT: The Danville Police Department will hold a drive-thru trick or treat event from 5 to 8 p.m. at Anglers Park, 350 Northside Drive. Face coverings or masks are required.

SATURDAY

Oct. 31

DRIVE THRU TRICK OR TREAT: American Legion Post 325 at 135 American Legion Blvd., will have a drive-thru trick or treat from 5 to 7 p.m.