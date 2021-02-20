FRIDAY

Feb. 26

EMPTY BOWLS: God’s Storehouse will host its seventh annual Empty Bowls fundraiser on Feb. 26-27 at 750 Memorial Drive in Danville. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at God’s Storehouse, Karen’s Hallmark in the Danville Mall or through Eventbrite.com. Tickets will be $25 the week of the event. To ensure a COVID-19 safe event, Empty Bowls will function differently this year. Rather than serving soup in the building, God’s Storehouse is selling tickets for specific time slots from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. both days. During their selected time, the ticket holder can come to God’s Storehouse to select their bowl and receive a restaurant voucher from a local restaurant to use the two weeks following the event. Masks are required and all safety precautions will be followed.