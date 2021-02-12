Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.
HOLIDAY CLOSINGS
Presidents Day
CITY OF DANVILLE: The Municipal Building and all other city of Danville government offices will be closed Monday in observance of Presidents Day. In addition, the public library and the James F. Ingram Justice Center (courthouse) will be closed. However, Danville Transit will operate, and household trash and yard waste will be collected Monday as regularly scheduled. City government offices, the library and courthouse will reopenTuesday, Feb. 16.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY: Pittsylvania County government offices will be closed Monday for Presidents Day.
SATURDAY
Feb. 20
CARS & COFFEE: Old Dominion Classic Sports Car Club will hold Cars & Coffee from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Crema & Vine, 1009 Main St. For more information, call 434-548-9872.
BRUNSWICK STEW SALE: Laurel Grove Fire & Rescue, 2081 Laurel Grove Road, Sutherlin, will have a Brunswick stew sale for $6 per quart. Pick up is from 9 a.m. to noon. To pre-order, call 434-250-6809.
MONDAY
Feb. 22
INDUSTRIAL HEMP SUMMIT: A virtual Industrial Hemp Summit will be held Feb. 22-23 hosted by the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research in Danville. Registration is open now at www.industrialhempsummit.info. Cost of tickets are $50 through Feb. 19. For more information, contact 434-766-6605 or info@industrialhempsummit.info.
FRIDAY
Feb. 26
EMPTY BOWLS: God’s Storehouse will host its seventh annual Empty Bowls fundraiser on Feb. 26-27 at 750 Memorial Drive in Danville. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at God’s Storehouse, Karen’s Hallmark in the Danville Mall or through Eventbrite.com. Tickets will be $25 the week of the event. To ensure a COVID-19 safe event, Empty Bowls will function differently this year. Rather than serving soup in the building, God’s Storehouse is selling tickets for specific time slots from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. both days. During their selected time, the ticket holder can come to God’s Storehouse to select their bowl and receive a restaurant voucher from a local restaurant to use the two weeks following the event. Masks are required and all safety precautions will be followed.
THURSDAY
Aug. 5
2021 CO-MINGLE FEEDER CALF SALE: Virginia Cooperative Extension and the Olde Dominion Cattle Cooperative will host the 2021 Co-mingle Feeder Calf sale at 6 p.m. at the Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex. Any producer interested in participating in cooperative marketing of their cattle may contact Becky Roberts at the Pittsylvania County VEC office at 434-432-7770 for specific information no later than April 1.