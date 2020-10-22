WEDNESDAY

Oct. 28

SOUTHERN VIRGINIA GO REGION 3 COUNCIL TO MEET: The Southern Virginia GO Region 3 Council will meet at 1 p.m. virtually. Interested parties may access the 10 a.m. virtual Zoom meeting at https://zoom.us/j/3390115898?pwd=Wnl1azNuMjNkQURib0hFK2hDamFrUT09. The password is 920932. Phone access is available by dialing 929-205-6099; the meeting ID is 339 011 5898 and the password is 920932. A time for public comments will be included in the meeting. Written public comments may be sent prior to 8 a.m. Oct. 28 to bryan.david@virginia.edu.

BOARD OF TRUSTEES TO MEET: The executive committee of the Board of Trustees of the Pittsylvania County Public Library will meet at 2 p.m. in the meeting room of the History Research Center & Library. Members of the committee are Alice Shelton, Janice Fitts and Phyllis Roach. If a member cannot attend, call the library at 434-432-3271 or emal Lisa Tuite at lisa.tuite@peplib.org. The next full board meeting will be Monday, Nov. 9, at the History Research Center & Library.

THURSDAY

Oct. 29