HOLIDAY CLOSINGS

CITY OF DANVILLE: The Municipal Building, all other city of Danville government offices, and the public library will be closed on Thursday and Friday for the Christmas holiday. The James F. Ingram Justice Center (courthouse) will be closed for a half-day on Wednesday in addition to Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The Municipal Building and all other government offices, the library and courthouse will reopen on Dec. 28. Danville Transit will not operate on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Household trash and yard waste collection normally scheduled for Friday pickup will be collected on Dec. 26 instead of Christmas Day. Residents who regularly have Thursday pickup will see no change in collections, with pickup for trash and yard waste remaining on that day as usually scheduled.