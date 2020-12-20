Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.
HOLIDAY CLOSINGS
CITY OF DANVILLE: The Municipal Building, all other city of Danville government offices, and the public library will be closed on Thursday and Friday for the Christmas holiday. The James F. Ingram Justice Center (courthouse) will be closed for a half-day on Wednesday in addition to Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The Municipal Building and all other government offices, the library and courthouse will reopen on Dec. 28. Danville Transit will not operate on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Household trash and yard waste collection normally scheduled for Friday pickup will be collected on Dec. 26 instead of Christmas Day. Residents who regularly have Thursday pickup will see no change in collections, with pickup for trash and yard waste remaining on that day as usually scheduled.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY: Pittsyvalnia County Offices will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday for the Christmas holidays and reopen on Dec. 28 at normal business hours.
ONGOING
COMMUNITY LIGHT SHOW: Ballou Park will be lit up through Christmas Day — except on Chrsitmas Eve — for the annual light show. Children’s Village, which is included in the price of admission, will be open through Wednesday until 9 p.m. daily. Admission fee is $10 for cars and $20 for vans and mini-buses. For more information, call 434-793-4636.
WEDNESDAY
Dec. 23
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DONATION: A Red Cross blood donation drive will be held at Gretna Health Medical Center, 291 McBride Lane, from 1 to 5 p.m. All COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.
THURSDAY
Dec. 24
FREE ONLINE PERFORMANCE: Smokestack Theatre Company is adapting to the current COVID-19 restrictions by presenting an annual show — “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” — on demand and free to everyone. For the second year, Smokestack Theatre Company returns with with the holiday tradition starting Friday on Broadway on Demand. Using the promo code “smokestack” anyone can enjoy this 90-minute show for free. The show is available on Dec. Thursday-Saturday. The holiday classic “It’s a Wonderful Life” is performed as a 1940’s radio show. Featuring an ensemble cast of local talent that bring a few dozen characters to the stage, as well as Foley Artists creating sound effects, the story of idealistic George Bailey unfolds as he considers ending his life one fateful Christmas Eve.
SATURDAY
Jan. 16
CARS & COFFEE: Old Dominion Classic Sports Car Club will hold Cars & Coffee from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Crema & Vine, 1000 Main St. For more information, call 434-548-9862.
ONGOING
MALE CANCER SURVIVORS: VCU Massey Cancer is looking for male colorectal and prostate cancer survivors from Danville, Pittsylvania County and the surrounding area. Eligible men will attend focus group sessions which will be held within the community. Focus group sessions will be audio recorded. Men will have the option to either use their own names or receive a pseudonym for the session. During the session, men will answer questions pertaining to their perception of the term survivorship and their barriers and aids to living as cancer survivors. Men will be compensated for participating in the focus group. For more information, call the Cancer Research and Resource in Danville at 434-791-5205.
