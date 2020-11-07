Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.
TODAY
Nov. 7
MARKET MONSTER MASH DASH: Market Monster Mash Dash will be held at Carrington Pavilion from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Kid's Pumpkin Run begins at 9:30 a.m.; Halloween Costume 5K begins at 10 a.m. Cost is $25 per person and $80 per group of four when pre-registering; $35 per person day of event. To pre-register go to event page on Facebook or call 434-793-4636. This was rescheduled from Oct. 31 due to flooding.
SHRED OUT HUNGER: God's Storehouse and Commonwealth Document Management will host Shred Out Hunger in the Dan River Region from 9 a.m. to noon at God's Storehouse, 750 Memorial Drive. Remain in vehicles to drop off any documents and non-perishable canned goods, following social distancing procedures.
STEW SALE: American Legion Post 325 annual membership stew sale at the Post home, 135 American Legion Blvd., at cost of $6 per quart, ready at noon.
TUESDAY
Nov. 10
TEDXDANVILLE: TEDxDanville, part of the international TED Talk platform, will be presented at 6 p.m. at 319 Lynn St. To RSVP, tickets are available on EventBrite.com by searching for search for TEDxDanville. For more information, contact co-chair Justin Ferrell at justin@shopwhereto.com.
FRIDAY
Nov. 13
SANTA AND MRS. CLAUS GREETINGS: Deadline for River District Association letters to Santa. Santa and Mrs. Claus will broadcast a greeting from the North Pole. To submit letters, visit www.rdahomefortheholidays.com. Deadline for letters is today.
DEADLINE FOR SUBMISSION FOR HOME FOR HOLIDAYS: Deadline for local musicians and talent to be professional filmed performing holiday songs or other festive acts under 5 minutes in length for the River District Association's virtual Home for the Holidays celebration. For more information, email home@riverdistrictassociation.com.
SATURDAY
Nov. 14
FUNDRAISER BRUNSWICK STEW SALE: Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, 2041 Kentuck Road, will hold a stew-sale fundraiser for missions with pick up time at noon, for $6 per quart. Masks and social distancing required for pickups. For pre-orders, call Jason Tate at 434-793-9358, Sally Payne at 434-793-7717 and Cathy Woods at 434-203-0617. No pickups allowed prior to noon.
FREE HOT DOG LUNCH: Trinity United Methodist Church, 409 Arnett Blvd., will hold a free hot dog lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., rescheduled from Oct. 31. Food will be handed out in parking lot for take-out only.
BRUNSWICK STEW SALE: Laurel Grove Fire & Rescue will hold a Brunswick stew sale ready for pick up from 9 a.m. to noon for $6 per quart, 2081 Laurel Grove Road, Sutherlin. For pre-orders, call 434-250-6809.
FRIDAY
Nov. 20
DEADLINE FOR SUBMITTING FOR HOME FOR HOLIDAYS: The River District Association wants this event to bring the community together for the holidays. Visit rdahomefortheholidays.com for submission tips and guidelines. Then get creative, get dressed up, decorate a background, and record a 5 second holiday video to submit. The deadline for submissions is at 11:59 p.m. The River District Association also wants to honor veterans. Anyone who is a veteran or active duty military may record a message.
SATURDAY
Nov. 21
CARS & COFFEE: Old Dominion Classic Sports Car Club holds Cars & Coffee from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Crema & Vine, 1009 Main St. For more information, call 434-548-9862.
SATURDAY
Nov. 28
DEADLINE FOR TREE OF LIGHTS PURCHASE: Deadline to purchase lights for Bachelor's Hall Volunteer Fire Department Tree of Lights for $5 each. To purchase, mail to: Ann Jennings, 521 Duncan Drive, Danville, VA, 24541, or call 434-685-5075 or 434-548-2179.
MONDAY
Nov. 30
TREE OF LIGHTS: The Bachelor Hall Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will sell lights for $5 each. Red lights are given in honor and white lights in memory of. An angel will be placed on the tree in honor and memory of past and deceased firefighters as well as members of the board of directors. Blue lights in honor of firefighters, military, EMTs, and law enforcement personnel throughout the county. All orders should be received by Saturday, Nov. 28. The Tree Lighting will be held at the Fire Department, 1301 Berry Hill Road, Danville. Due to COVID-19, there will be no reception with refreshments.
SATURDAY
Dec. 5
"SMOKE & MIRRORS" LUNG HEALTH PROGRAM: A "Smoke & Mirrors" Lung Health Program held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. via Zoom for for parents, youth, teachers, medical and behavioral health professionals addressing tobacco/vape products, COVID-19, radon and cessation. Keynote speaker will be VCU forensic scientist Michelle Peace. Free and open to public but limited spots are available.Nurses and nurse practitioners may receive 3.5 credit hours. Register by Dec. 1 at https://bit.ly/3jwzivN. For questions, call 434-791-5205.
LUMINARIA TRAIL WALK: Riverwalk Trail will be candlelit and holiday music from local carolers and musicians from 6 to 8 p.m., beginning at Main Street Plaza to Danville Community Market. No fee. All social distancing and CDC guidelines will be observed during this outdoor event by Danville Parks & Recreation. For more information, call 434-793-4636.
HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS: River District Association Hosts Home For The Holidays virtual event for the entire community live on Facebook starting at 2 p.m. Everyone in and around the Dan River Region can participate by submitting content to be included in the show.
TUESDAY
Dec. 8
BARK THE HALLS: Walk through and view the festive lights while dogs enjoy a holiday themed threat at Ballou Park from 6 to 8 p.m. No fee. All social distancing and CDC guidelines will be observed during this outdoor event sponsored by Danville Parks & Recreation. For more information, call 434-793-4636.
THURSDAY
Dec. 10
HOLIDAY COOKIE CONTEST: Bake favorite holiday cookies for a chance to win the Community Holiday Light Show Cookie Contest. Cookies should be dropped off at Ballou Recreation Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today. Sign up to enter cookies into three categories: business (professional bakers); individual or children (15 and under). No entry fee. Winners will be announced on the Danville Parks and Recreation Facebook page. To register, call 434-797-8961.
ONGOING
MALE CANCER SURVIVORS: VCU Massey Cancer is looking for male colorectal and prostate cancer survivors from Danville, Pittsylvania County and the surrounding area. Eligible men will attend focus group sessions which will be held within the community. Focus group sessions will be audio recorded. Men will have the option to either use their own names or receive a pseudonym for the session. During the session, men will answer questions pertaining to their perception of the term survivorship and their barriers and aids to living as cancer survivors. Men will be compensated for participating in the focus group. For more information, call the Cancer Research and Resource in Danville at 434-791-5205.
