HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS: River District Association Hosts Home For The Holidays virtual event for the entire community live on Facebook starting at 2 p.m. Everyone in and around the Dan River Region can participate by submitting content to be included in the show.

TUESDAY

Dec. 8

BARK THE HALLS: Walk through and view the festive lights while dogs enjoy a holiday themed threat at Ballou Park from 6 to 8 p.m. No fee. All social distancing and CDC guidelines will be observed during this outdoor event sponsored by Danville Parks & Recreation. For more information, call 434-793-4636.

THURSDAY

Dec. 10

HOLIDAY COOKIE CONTEST: Bake favorite holiday cookies for a chance to win the Community Holiday Light Show Cookie Contest. Cookies should be dropped off at Ballou Recreation Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today. Sign up to enter cookies into three categories: business (professional bakers); individual or children (15 and under). No entry fee. Winners will be announced on the Danville Parks and Recreation Facebook page. To register, call 434-797-8961.

ONGOING

MALE CANCER SURVIVORS: VCU Massey Cancer is looking for male colorectal and prostate cancer survivors from Danville, Pittsylvania County and the surrounding area. Eligible men will attend focus group sessions which will be held within the community. Focus group sessions will be audio recorded. Men will have the option to either use their own names or receive a pseudonym for the session. During the session, men will answer questions pertaining to their perception of the term survivorship and their barriers and aids to living as cancer survivors. Men will be compensated for participating in the focus group. For more information, call the Cancer Research and Resource in Danville at 434-791-5205.