FRIDAY
Feb. 5
MOBILE FOOD PANTRY DISTRIBUTION: A drive-thru mobile food pantry will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Danville Community College's Temple building parking lot. Entrance will be on Bonner Avenue across from Cardinal Village. This is in partnership with Piedmont Access to Health Services Inc. and Averett University's Center for Community Engagement & Career Competitiveness for a "pop up" drive-thru mobile food pantry. All Virginia residents qualify for food boxes and there are no ID or income requirements. Food boxes include shelf stable items, fresh produce including apples, oranges and carrots, as well as dog and cat food. There is no advance sign-up required and early arrival is recommended as boxes will be served on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last. For information, call 540-342-3011, ext. 7040 or email rpruitt@feedingswva.org
YOGA IN YOUR LIVING ROOM: Join a yoga instructor for a free 45-minute yoga class on Zoom. Reserve a spot by calling Danville Parks & Recreation at 434-799-5150. Class is from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Zoom link will be emailed 15 minutes before start of class.
SATURDAY
Feb. 6
BRUNSWICK STEW SALE: Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church will hold its annual stew sale at 2041 Kentuck Road for $6 per quart. It will be available in drive-thru only (stew will be delivered to vehicle). Pick up time is 12:30 p.m. For pre-orders, call Jason Tate at 434-793-9358, Sally Payne at 434-793-7717 or Cathy Woods at 434-203-0617.
BRUNSWICK STEW SALE: The American Legion Post 325, 135 American Legion Blvd., will hold a Brunswick stew sale for $6 per quart. The stew will be ready at noon. Call 434-836-5132 and leave name and number of quarts desired.
BRUNSWICK STEW SALE: Sons of the American Legion Squadron 1097, 17 Fairfield Ave., will hold a drive-thru Brunswick stew sale. Pick up time is 1 p.m. Cost is $7 per quart. To reserve stew, call the post after 1 p.m. at 434-793-7531.
MONDAY
Feb. 8
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD OF TRUSTEES TO MEET: The executive committee of the board of trustees will meet at 2 p.m. in the meeting room of the History Research Center & Library.
WEDNESDAY
Feb. 10
CHAMBER MEMBERSHIP MEETING: The Danville/Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce annual membership meeting will be at 8:30 a.m. via Zoom and Facebook Live. There is no cost to attend the meeting. To register as an attendee or sponsor, contact the chamber at 434-836-6990, chamber@dpchamber.org or online at www.dpchamber.org.
SATURDAY
Feb. 20
CARS & COFFEE: Old Dominion Classic Sports Car Club will hold Cars & Coffee from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Crema & Vine, 1009 Main St. For more information, call 434-548-999862.
BRUNSWICK STEW SALE: Laurel Grove Fire & Rescue, 2081 Laurel Grove Road, Sutherlin, will have a Brunswick stew sale for $6 per quart. Pick up is from 9 a.m. to noon. To pre-order, call 434-250-6809.
MONDAY
Feb. 22
INDUSTRIAL HEMP SUMMIT: A virtual Industrial Hemp Summit will be held Feb. 22-23 hosted by the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research in Danville. Registration is open now at www.industrialhempsummit.info. Cost of tickets are $50 through Feb. 19. For more information, contact 434-766-6605 or info@industrialhempsummit.info.