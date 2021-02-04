FRIDAY

Feb. 5

MOBILE FOOD PANTRY DISTRIBUTION: A drive-thru mobile food pantry will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Danville Community College's Temple building parking lot. Entrance will be on Bonner Avenue across from Cardinal Village. This is in partnership with Piedmont Access to Health Services Inc. and Averett University's Center for Community Engagement & Career Competitiveness for a "pop up" drive-thru mobile food pantry. All Virginia residents qualify for food boxes and there are no ID or income requirements. Food boxes include shelf stable items, fresh produce including apples, oranges and carrots, as well as dog and cat food. There is no advance sign-up required and early arrival is recommended as boxes will be served on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last. For information, call 540-342-3011, ext. 7040 or email rpruitt@feedingswva.org