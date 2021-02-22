Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.
TODAY
Feb. 22
INDUSTRIAL HEMP SUMMIT: A virtual Industrial Hemp Summit will be held Monday and Tuesday hosted by the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research in Danville. Register online at www.industrialhempsummit.info. For more information, contact 434-766-6605 or info@industrialhempsummit.info.
FRIDAY
Feb. 26
EMPTY BOWLS: God’s Storehouse will host its seventh annual Empty Bowls fundraiser on Feb. 26-27 at 750 Memorial Drive in Danville. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at God’s Storehouse, Karen’s Hallmark in the Danville Mall or through Eventbrite.com. Tickets will be $25 the week of the event. To ensure a COVID-19 safe event, Empty Bowls will function differently this year. Rather than serving soup in the building, God’s Storehouse is selling tickets for specific time slots from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. both days. During their selected time, the ticket holder can come to God’s Storehouse to select their bowl and receive a restaurant voucher from a local restaurant to use the two weeks following the event. Masks are required and all safety precautions will be followed.
THURSDAY
March 4
NAR-ANON MEETINGS RESUMES: Nar-Anon will begin meeting again in person at 6 p.m. at Grace Design United Methodist Church, 1064 Franklin Turnpike. Face masks are mandatory and social distancing will be practiced. The group will meet in the gym portion of the of the church. The local group follows the Nar-anon 12 step program. For more information, call 434-713-4404 or email gracenaranon@gmail.com.
THURSDAY
Aug. 5
2021 CO-MINGLE FEEDER CALF SALE: Virginia Cooperative Extension and the Olde Dominion Cattle Cooperative will host the 2021 Co-mingle Feeder Calf sale at 6 p.m. at the Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex. Any producer interested in participating in cooperative marketing of their cattle may contact Becky Roberts at the Pittsylvania County VEC office at 434-432-7770 for specific information no later than April 1.