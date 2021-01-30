Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.
MONDAY
Feb. 1
DISABLED AMERICAN VETERANS CHAPTER 19 TO MEET: Disabled American Veterans Chapter 19 will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the American Legion Post 325.
FRIDAY
Feb. 5
YOGA IN YOUR LIVING ROOM: Join a yoga instructor for a free 45-minute yoga class on Zoom. Reserve a spot by calling Danville Parks & Recreation at 434-799-5150. Class is from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Zoom link will be emailed 15 minutes before start of class.
SATURDAY
Feb. 6
BRUNSWICK STEW SALE: Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church will hold its annual stew sale at 2041 Kentuck Road for $6 per quart. It will be available in drive-thru only (stew will be delivered to vehicle). Pick up time is 12:30 p.m. For pre-orders, call Jason Tate at 434-793-9358, Sally Payne at 434-793-7717 or Cathy Woods at 434-203-0617.
BRUNSWICK STEW SALE: The American Legion Post 325, 135 American Legion Blvd., will hold a Brunswick stew sale for $6 per quart. The stew will be ready at noon. Call 434-836-5132 and leave name and number of quarts desired.
BRUNSWICK STEW SALE: Sons of the American Legion Squadron 1097, 17 Fairfield Ave., will hold a drive-thru Brunswick stew sale. Pick up time is 1 p.m. Cost is $7 per quart. To reserve stew, call the post after 1 p.m. at 434-793-7531.
MONDAY
Feb. 8
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD OF TRUSTEES TO MEET: The executive committee of the board of trustees will meet at 2 p.m. in the meeting room of the History Research Center & Library.
SATURDAY
Feb. 20
BRUNSWICK STEW SALE: Laurel Grove Fire & Rescue, 2081 Laurel Grove Road, Sutherlin, will have a Brunswick stew sale for $6 per quart. Pick up is from 9 a.m. to noon. To pre-order, call 434-250-6809.
MONDAY
Feb. 22
INDUSTRIAL HEMP SUMMIT: A virtual Industrial Hemp Summit will be held Feb. 22-23 hosted by the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research in Danville. Registration is open now at www.industrialhempsummit.info. Cost of tickets are $50 through Feb. 19. For more information, contact 434-766-6605 or info@industrialhempsummit.info.