BRUNSWICK STEW SALE: The American Legion Post 325, 135 American Legion Blvd., will hold a Brunswick stew sale for $6 per quart. The stew will be ready at noon. Call 434-836-5132 and leave name and number of quarts desired.

BRUNSWICK STEW SALE: Sons of the American Legion Squadron 1097, 17 Fairfield Ave., will hold a drive-thru Brunswick stew sale. Pick up time is 1 p.m. Cost is $7 per quart. To reserve stew, call the post after 1 p.m. at 434-793-7531.

MONDAY

Feb. 8

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD OF TRUSTEES TO MEET: The executive committee of the board of trustees will meet at 2 p.m. in the meeting room of the History Research Center & Library.

SATURDAY

Feb. 20

BRUNSWICK STEW SALE: Laurel Grove Fire & Rescue, 2081 Laurel Grove Road, Sutherlin, will have a Brunswick stew sale for $6 per quart. Pick up is from 9 a.m. to noon. To pre-order, call 434-250-6809.

MONDAY

Feb. 22

INDUSTRIAL HEMP SUMMIT: A virtual Industrial Hemp Summit will be held Feb. 22-23 hosted by the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research in Danville. Registration is open now at www.industrialhempsummit.info. Cost of tickets are $50 through Feb. 19. For more information, contact 434-766-6605 or info@industrialhempsummit.info.