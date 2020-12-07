Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.
TODAY
Dec. 7
FACEBOOK LIVE EVENT: Kris Rotonda, an animal shelter advocate currently traveling the country, is planning a Facebook Live event from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Danville Area Humane Society, located at 996 South Boston Road. As the founder of Jordan’s Way, a charity named after a beloved dog he rescued from a shelter, Rotonda is in the midst of a 50-state campaign to help a select few shelters in each one raise money and find homes for the facility’s animals.
DISABLED AMERICAN VETERANS CHAPTER 19 TO MEET: Disabled American Veterans Chapter 19 will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. at American Legion Post 325.
TUESDAY
Dec. 8
BARK THE HALLS: Walk through and view the festive lights while dogs enjoy a holiday themed threat at Ballou Park from 6 to 8 p.m. No fee. All social distancing and CDC guidelines will be observed during this outdoor event sponsored by Danville Parks & Recreation. For more information, call 434-793-4636.
WEDNESDAY
Dec. 9
ROTARY CLUB RAFFLE: The Danville Riverview Rotary Club will raffle off a Suzuki ATV KingQuad400ASi SE with a 5x8 foot trailer. Tickets are $50 each with only 300 tickets being sold. Tickets may be purchased at Me’s Burgers & Brews, Rippe’s Apparel, Triangle Cycles, 2 Witches Winery & Brewery Co. and Woodall Chevrolet. The drawing will be held at 6 p.m. Dec. 9 at Ballou Park preceding the opening of the Festival of Lights. Winner doesn't need be present to win. Proceeds from this raffle will help support Danville Riverview Rotary’s efforts to raise money for local scholarships, assist with improvements to the Danville Riverwalk Trail, aid in the Polio Plus Campaign and help fund other community service programs.
THURSDAY
Dec. 10
HOLIDAY COOKIE CONTEST: Bake favorite holiday cookies for a chance to win the Community Holiday Light Show Cookie Contest. Cookies should be dropped off at Ballou Recreation Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today. Sign up to enter cookies into three categories: business (professional bakers); individual or children (15 and under). No entry fee. Winners will be announced on the Danville Parks and Recreation Facebook page. To register, call 434-797-8961.
SATURDAY
Dec. 19
VETERANS FILING CLAIMS WITH THE VA: VFW Post 647, 275 VFW Drive, will have a service officer on site from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to assist veterans in filing claims. Veterans need to bring a copy of their DD-214. For more information, call John Walker at 336-598-2459.
ONGOING
MALE CANCER SURVIVORS: VCU Massey Cancer is looking for male colorectal and prostate cancer survivors from Danville, Pittsylvania County and the surrounding area. Eligible men will attend focus group sessions which will be held within the community. Focus group sessions will be audio recorded. Men will have the option to either use their own names or receive a pseudonym for the session. During the session, men will answer questions pertaining to their perception of the term survivorship and their barriers and aids to living as cancer survivors. Men will be compensated for participating in the focus group. For more information, call the Cancer Research and Resource in Danville at 434-791-5205.
