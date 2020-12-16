Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.
SATURDAY
Dec. 19
WREATH LAYING CEREMONY: Wreaths Across America along with ALA Riders Last Capital Chapter will hold the annual wreath laying service at the Lee Street National cemetery at noon. Veterans and the public are invited. There will be a limit of 50 people in attendance. Masks and social distancing will be required.
CARS & COFFEE: Old Dominion Classic Sports Car Club will hold Cars & Coffee from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Crema & Vine, 1000 Main St. For more information, call 434-548-9862.
VETERANS FILING CLAIMS WITH THE VA: VFW Post 647, 275 VFW Drive, will have a service officer on site from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to assist veterans in filing claims. Veterans need to bring a copy of their DD-214. For more information, call John Walker at 336-598-2459.
COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS DINNER: With the COVID-19, pandemic, the Community Christmas Dinner is changing. This year instead of a traditional turkey dinner with all the trimmings, the dinner will be a Brunswick stew that people will pick up and take home from noon to 1 p.m. at four locations throughout the city: River Oak Church of God, 120 River Oak Drive; Union Street Missionary Baptist Church, 100 Sycamore St.; True Holiness-Apostolic Church, 502 Southampton Ave.; and Bethlehem Temple, 2222 North Main St.
WEDNESDAY
Dec. 23
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DONATION: A Red Cross blood donation drive will be held at Gretna Health Medical Center, 291 McBride Lane, from 1 to 5 p.m. All COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.
SATURDAY
Jan. 16
CARS & COFFEE: Old Dominion Classic Sports Car Club will hold Cars & Coffee from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Crema & Vine, 1000 Main St. For more information, call 434-548-9862.
ONGOING
MALE CANCER SURVIVORS: VCU Massey Cancer is looking for male colorectal and prostate cancer survivors from Danville, Pittsylvania County and the surrounding area. Eligible men will attend focus group sessions which will be held within the community. Focus group sessions will be audio recorded. Men will have the option to either use their own names or receive a pseudonym for the session. During the session, men will answer questions pertaining to their perception of the term survivorship and their barriers and aids to living as cancer survivors. Men will be compensated for participating in the focus group. For more information, call the Cancer Research and Resource in Danville at 434-791-5205.
