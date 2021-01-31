Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.

MONDAY

Feb. 1

DISABLED AMERICAN VETERANS CHAPTER 19 TO MEET: Disabled American Veterans Chapter 19 will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the American Legion Post 325.

FRIDAY

Feb. 5

YOGA IN YOUR LIVING ROOM: Join a yoga instructor for a free 45-minute yoga class on Zoom. Reserve a spot by calling Danville Parks & Recreation at 434-799-5150. Class is from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Zoom link will be emailed 15 minutes before start of class.

SATURDAY

Feb. 6

BRUNSWICK STEW SALE: Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church will hold its annual stew sale at 2041 Kentuck Road for $6 per quart. It will be available in drive-thru only (stew will be delivered to vehicle). Pick up time is 12:30 p.m. For pre-orders, call Jason Tate at 434-793-9358, Sally Payne at 434-793-7717 or Cathy Woods at 434-203-0617.