HOLIDAY CLOSINGS
CITY OF DANVILLE: The Municipal Building and all other city government offices will close for the Thanksgiving holiday at noon on Wednesday and will remain closed until Nov. 30. The public library and the James F. Ingram Justice Center (courthouse) also will close at noon on Wednesday and reopen on Monday. Danville Transit will not operate on Thanksgiving Day, but it will run on regular service hours on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Household trash and yard waste collection scheduled for Thursday pickup will be collected on Saturday instead of Thanksgiving Day. Residents who have Wednesday or Friday pickup will see no change in collections, with pickup for trash and yard waste remaining on those days as scheduled.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY: Pittsylvania County administrative offices will be close at noon Wednesday and will remain closed on Thanksgiving Day and Friday. The Pittsylvania The Pet Center will be closed all day Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. It will reopen on Saturday, when Thanksgiving foster families are asked to bring their dogs back to the shelter.
SATURDAY
Nov. 28
FREE COMMUNITY DRIVE THRU PICK UP STEW: Free community Brunswick Stew drive-thru pick up at Trinity United Methodist Church, 409 Arnett Blvd., from noon to 1 p.m. Sponsored by Trinity United Methodist Church and North New Hope Baptist Church.
DEADLINE FOR TREE OF LIGHTS PURCHASE: Deadline to purchase lights for Bachelor's Hall Volunteer Fire Department Tree of Lights for $5 each. To purchase, mail to: Ann Jennings, 521 Duncan Drive, Danville, VA, 24541, or call 434-685-5075 or 434-548-2179.
MONDAY
Nov. 30
TREE OF LIGHTS: The Bachelor Hall Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will sell lights for $5 each. Red lights are given in honor and white lights in memory of. An angel will be placed on the tree in honor and memory of past and deceased firefighters as well as members of the board of directors. Blue lights in honor of firefighters, military, EMTs, and law enforcement personnel throughout the county. All orders should be received by Saturday, Nov. 28. The Tree Lighting will be held at the Fire Department, 1301 Berry Hill Road, Danville. Due to COVID-19, there will be no reception with refreshments.
TUESDAY
Dec. 1
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY BRANCH OF NAACP TO MEET: The Pittsylvania County Branch of NAACP meets at 6 p.m. at the Bridge Center, Northside Street, Gretna (also via Zoom). RSVP by Friday due to social distancing requirements. The newly elected branch officers will be installed. For further information, contact President Anita Royston at 916-475-7162.
SATURDAY
Dec. 5
VETERANS FILING CLAIMS WITH THE VA: VFW Post 647, 275 VFW Drive, will have a service officer on site from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to assist veterans in filing claims. Veterans need to bring a copy of their DD-214. For more information, call John Walker at 336-598-2459.
"SMOKE & MIRRORS" LUNG HEALTH PROGRAM: A "Smoke & Mirrors" Lung Health Program held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. via Zoom for for parents, youth, teachers, medical and behavioral health professionals addressing tobacco/vape products, COVID-19, radon and cessation. Keynote speaker will be VCU forensic scientist Michelle Peace. Free and open to public but limited spots are available.Nurses and nurse practitioners may receive 3.5 credit hours. Register by Dec. 1 at https://bit.ly/3jwzivN. For questions, call 434-791-5205.
LUMINARIA TRAIL WALK: Riverwalk Trail will be candlelit and holiday music from local carolers and musicians from 6 to 8 p.m., beginning at Main Street Plaza to Danville Community Market. No fee. All social distancing and CDC guidelines will be observed during this outdoor event by Danville Parks & Recreation. For more information, call 434-793-4636.
HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS: River District Association Hosts Home For The Holidays virtual event for the entire community live on Facebook starting at 2 p.m. Everyone in and around the Dan River Region can participate by submitting content to be included in the show.
TUESDAY
Dec. 8
BARK THE HALLS: Walk through and view the festive lights while dogs enjoy a holiday themed threat at Ballou Park from 6 to 8 p.m. No fee. All social distancing and CDC guidelines will be observed during this outdoor event sponsored by Danville Parks & Recreation. For more information, call 434-793-4636.
THURSDAY
Dec. 10
HOLIDAY COOKIE CONTEST: Bake favorite holiday cookies for a chance to win the Community Holiday Light Show Cookie Contest. Cookies should be dropped off at Ballou Recreation Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today. Sign up to enter cookies into three categories: business (professional bakers); individual or children (15 and under). No entry fee. Winners will be announced on the Danville Parks and Recreation Facebook page. To register, call 434-797-8961.
SATURDAY
Dec. 19
ONGOING
MALE CANCER SURVIVORS: VCU Massey Cancer is looking for male colorectal and prostate cancer survivors from Danville, Pittsylvania County and the surrounding area. Eligible men will attend focus group sessions which will be held within the community. Focus group sessions will be audio recorded. Men will have the option to either use their own names or receive a pseudonym for the session. During the session, men will answer questions pertaining to their perception of the term survivorship and their barriers and aids to living as cancer survivors. Men will be compensated for participating in the focus group. For more information, call the Cancer Research and Resource in Danville at 434-791-5205.
