HOLIDAY CLOSINGS

CITY OF DANVILLE: The Municipal Building and all other city government offices will close for the Thanksgiving holiday at noon on Wednesday and will remain closed until Nov. 30. The public library and the James F. Ingram Justice Center (courthouse) also will close at noon on Wednesday and reopen on Monday. Danville Transit will not operate on Thanksgiving Day, but it will run on regular service hours on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Household trash and yard waste collection scheduled for Thursday pickup will be collected on Saturday instead of Thanksgiving Day. Residents who have Wednesday or Friday pickup will see no change in collections, with pickup for trash and yard waste remaining on those days as scheduled.