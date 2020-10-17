Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.
TODAY
Oct. 17
BLUE KNIGHTS ANNUAL TOY RUN: The Blue Knights 21st annual Toy Run will begin at 9:30 to 11 a.m. with coffee and biscuits at Thunder Road Harley Davidson, 4870 Riverside Drive. Registration starts at 9:30 a.m. with (alcohol free) ride leaving at noon. A $20 entry fee for each participant provides an afternoon of riding, ending with food and door prizes at American Legion Post 325, 135 American Legion Blvd. Anyone wanting to stay over after the ride, contact the Comfort Inn at 434-793-2000. The ride benefits Danville Social Services' Child Welfare Fund for children in foster care for Christmas
CARS & COFFEE: Old Dominion Classic Sports Car Club will hold Cars & Coffee from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Crema & Vine, 1009 Main St., Danville. For more information, call 434-548-9862.
HEELS TO HEAL FUNDRAISER: Heels to Heal Fundraiser for the Haven of the Dan River Region will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. at 2 Witches Winery & Brewery. DJ Larry Stamps will provide tunes. To participate, call (34-250-8296.
FRIDAY
Oct. 21
COMMUNITY CONVERSATION: SMALL BUSINESS SUMMIT: Small Business Summit will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. at Two Witches, 209 Trade St., with Petrina Carter speaking on COVID-19's impact on small business. This is a free event for entrepreneurs and small business owners to network, build new business relationships, exchange ideas and learn from local small business experts.
THURSDAY
Oct. 22
PUZZLE SWAP: Bring puzzles to swap with others at 1 p.m. at Main Street Art Collective, 326 Main St. For information, call 434-602-2017.
GHOSTS AND GRAVESTONES: Ghosts and Gravestones, a one-hour tour of Grove Street Cemetery co-sponsored by Smokestack Theatre Company, will be held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 22-24. For more information, visit https://www.danvillemuseum.org/annual-events.
SATURDAY
Oct. 24
ARTIFACT COLLECTION: Milton Renaissance Museum & Visitor Center, 169 Broad St., Milton, North Carolina, will hold a display of Native American artifacts by Arthur Tillett from 1 to 3 p.m. outdoors. Masks are required and social distancing observed. Attendants may bring a lawn chair. For additional information, email miltonrenaissance@gmail.com. In case of unfavorable weather, event will be postponed.
SILENT AUCTION: A silent auction benefiting American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Main Street Art Collective, 326 Main St. Preview will be held on Friday from 5 to 6 p.m.
BARK-A-Q AT BANISTER BEND: With live music from Bearded Whiskey, an auction, and barbecue and drinks, this event will support the Pittsylvania Pet Center. All precautions to protect the guests from COVID-19, including a mask will be included with tickets. Hosted by Ben and Betty Davenport, at Banister Bend, 2620 Johnson Mill Road, Gretna from 7 to 10 p.m. for $75 which includes two drinks, ticket and one pound of barbecue. Tickets can be purchased at the Pittsylvania Pet Center or the Chatham Community Center. For information: http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?llr=ieaab6abb&oeidk=a07ehchicj50ffe92c2
PITTSYLVANIA PET CENTER BENEFIT SHOOT: The Pittsylvania County Pet Center will host a five-stand competition benefit shoot throughout the day. Squads starting one hour apart with social distancing requirements will be followed and masks provided. Shooters are required to bring their own guns, ear and eye protection. Event is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Event held Banister Bend, 2620 Johnson Mill Road, Gretna. Tickets are $50 which includes 50 targets. Sign up at the Pittsylvania Pet Center or Chatham Community Center.
MONDAY
Oct. 26
HAVEN BIRTHDAY BASH: Haven of the Dan River Region's Birthday Bash in honor of Detra Betts, executive director; Sheila Baynes, board chair; and Monica Anderson, board secretary, will be held at The Garage, 530 Craghead St., from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Outdoor event.
TUESDAY
Oct. 27
MEET AND GREET: Meet and greet Detra Betts, new executive director of Haven of the Dan River Region, at Crema & Vine, 1009 West Main St., from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Oct. 28
SOUTHERN VIRGINIA GO REGION 3 COUNCIL TO MEET: The Southern Virginia GO Region 3 Council will meet at 1 p.m. virtually. Interested parties should use the following link to access the 10 a.m. virtual Zoom meeting https://zoom.us/j/3390115898?pwd=Wnl1azNuMjNkQURib0hFK2hDamFrUT09. The password is 920932. Phone access is available by dialing 929-205-6099; the meeting ID is 339 011 5898; and the password is 920932. A time for public comments will be included in the meeting; and written public comments may be sent prior to 8:00 a.m. Oct. 28 to the following email: bryan.david@virginia.edu.
BOARD OF TRUSTEES TO MEET: The executive committee of the Board of Trustees of the Pittsylvania County Public Library will meet at 2 p.m. in the meeting room of the History Research Center & Library. Members of the committee are Alice Shelton, Janice Fitts and Phyllis Roach. If a member cannot attend, call the library at 434-432-3271 or emal Lisa Tuite at lisa.tuite@peplib.org. The next full board meeting will be Monday, Nov. 9, at the History Research Center & Library.
THURSDAY
Oct. 29
HAVEN DAY AT RIGHT CHOICE CAR WASH: Haven Day at Right Choice Car Wash, 2332 North Main St., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. A percentage of sales will be donated to Haven of the Dan River Region.
SATURDAY
Oct. 31
FREE HOT DOG LUNCH & HALLOWEEN TREAT: Trinity United Methodist Church, 409 Arnett Blvd., will hold a free hot dog lunch & halloween treat from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Food will be served outside for take out only.
BRUNSWICK STEW SALE: Ringgold Volunteer Fire Department, 3880 Tom Fork Road, Ringgold, will hold a Brunswick stew sale beginning at 9 a.m. for 6 per quart. To reserve stew, call 434-822-6989.
TUESDAY
Nov. 10
TEDXDANVILLE: TEDxDanville will showcase the resilience of Danville from a Milltown without a mill to an All-American City with video and present the international TEDTAlk platform at 6 p.m. at 319 Lynn St. To RSVP, tickets are available on EventBrite.com by searching for search for TEDxDanville. For more information, contact co-chair Justin Ferrell at justin@shopwhereto.com.
ONGOING
DANVILLE MASTER GARDENERS HELP DESK: Members of the Danville Master Gardeners are taking questions on gardening, lawn and landscaping at any time through calls to the Virginia Cooperative Extension office at 434-799-6558 and via email at danvillemastergardeners@gmail.org. The help desk will answer calls from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Monday through October.
